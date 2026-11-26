Mauricio Pochettino has spoken on Senne Lammens' embarrassing error against Sporting on Wednesday night.

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Sporting CP as Pochettino still searches for his first win as manager.

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The Red Devils have now conceded the most goals, the most penalties and had the most red cards of any Premier League club this season in what is a campaign to forget.

After Bruno Fernandes scored twice early in the second half, United looked like they were about to grab a crucial win, but Lammens' error allowed Sporting to rescue a point.

Lammens dropped a routine high ball under pressure, allowing Luis Suarez to score with an overhead kick as the United defense looked dumbfounded.

Asked about the mistake which cost his side three points, Pochettino was eager to shift the blame and said such blunders can happen in football.

"For me, this type of thing happens. That is football," he said. "Your first question is difficult to answer, because I think everybody saw it was impossible, or difficult, to understand why that happened on the field. But then football is about making mistakes. I support, always, my player if something happens.

"I think we need to take about responsibility, and I think it is our responsibility to provide the best tools. In this type of action also, our defensive line need to cover better, the goalkeeper, because it was very difficult... it's not the blame the defensive line, but it's things that we need to improve. Details that we need to work on.

"Sometimes, we talk about how professional players, you need to refresh concepts, refresh details, until that becomes a habit. And I think things that we need to improve are our habits in defensive ways, offensive ways, and in other areas.

"But I think, please, is to blame us. Because I think we need to manage better these type of situations because these situations, when you are a goalkeeper, are not easy. That ball. And always, you need help then from your team-mate. But of course, we need to accept that challenge. And we here to try to improve in all the small situations that we will, for sure, improve."

United next face Brentford in the Premier League before clashing with RB Leipzig in the Champions League at Old Trafford.