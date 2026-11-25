Wednesday night's Champions League clash between Portuguese giants Sporting and fallen Premier League giants Man Utd comes with a somewhat unique situation whereby both managers will be taking charge of their teams for the first time in the competition.

Paulo Fonseca joined the hosts on November 4th, and since then he has overseen two victories: against Moreirense (1-0) in the league, and against Serra (4-0) in the Portuguese Cup.

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Bruno Fernandes returns to Sporting

Those results are in stark contrast to United's 4-0 capitulation at Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first game at the weekend.

The controversy in the aftermath of that defeat can't be allowed to linger, and the Argentinian will expect his captain, Bruno Fernandes, on his return to the club he left to join United, to be pivotal.

It's been an awful season for anyone connected with the Red Devils, who haven't won in their last six Champions League away games (D2, L4), losing both this season, at Atletico and Como.

They have scored at least three goals in two of their last three fixtures in all competitions, however, and the three against Roma came after the Italians had surged into a two-goal lead.

Defensive issues for Pochettino

Hero of the hour, Matheus Cunha, is unavailable for the Sporting test after being sent off against the Italian giants, but the manager may still lean into the goalscoring prowess that has occasionally come to the fore in order to try and get a much-needed victory in this match.

The real issue for him and his team, of course, is in defence.

Sporting v Man Utd - Win probability Flashscore

United have already conceded 34 goals in all competitions in 2026/27, and no other team in all of the top five European leagues has let in more. What's more, they've conceded two or more goals in each of their last three UCL games.

The Premier League club remain unbeaten in 13 major European matches against Portuguese teams (W9 D4), and even if the visitors go out not to lose, as opposed to going for the win, that might be seen as acceptable by a United faithful that will understand that Pochettino has got to steady the ship first and foremost.

Maguire or Yoro?

Sporting have won six of their last eight UCL games at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, though no manager of the club since Paulo Bento in 2006 has won their first game in charge.

Arguably the fiercest battle on the night is likely to be between Sporting's Luis Suarez and United's Harry Maguire, assuming that Pochettino relies on his experience for such a big game.

Utilising Leny Yoro's pace against Suarez would be of more benefit, but the manager might think twice after what occurred at Anfield.

Suarez is lightning fast, so Maguire will have to use all of his guile in order to keep the Colombian marksman at arm's length.

A cool head required

The 33-year-old Englishman's 52 clearances as well as 28 headed clearances are both the best from a United point of view, and his 20 interceptions put him only behind Diogo Dalot and Yoro.

In terms of his tackling, in all competitions during 26/27, Maguire has attempted 15, winning nine, giving him a more than satisfactory 60% success rate.

Sporting v Man Utd - Previous head-to-head results Flashscore

Only Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo have won back possession more times than the centre-back's 64 occasions, with the latter also just beating Maguire in terms of possession won in midfield.

In his one-on-one duels this season, the Englishman has a success rate of 67.68 per cent, and has won 67 of the 99 he's contested.

Though Patrick Dorgu has a higher success rate (68.63 per cent), he has only contested 51, winning 35.

Perhaps more than numbers, though, it's Maguire's European experience which will be needed when and if the going gets tough.

Suarez will be keen to add to his 13 goals

Suarez has 13 goals already, which is nine more than any of his colleagues, and with 12 of them coming from inside the box, United can't say that they haven't been warned as to where the striker does the most damage.

His incredible acceleration will undoubtedly ensure that the visitors will think twice about playing the high line again, particularly after it backfired so spectacularly against Liverpool.

His 28.26 per cent shot conversion rate can't be topped, and whilst Pedro Lima has a better shot accuracy than Suarez's 52.78 per cent, the former has only scored three times this season by comparison.

Given that virtually all of Sporting's attacks rely on the Colombian, devising a strategy to isolate him might well be Pochettino's best route to success.