Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is already focussed on their return to Premier League action following their 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting on Wednesday (November 25).

The 32-year-old scored a penalty against his former side just after half-time to make it 1-1 and then got his and United’s second just two minutes later.

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A point in Lison takes Mauricio Pochettino’s side up to 19th in the Champions League league phase, the same position they currently reside in the Premier League.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Fernandes shifted attention to their game against Brentford on Saturday (November 28).

"(At half-time the manager) wanted more aggression. more bodies. The first goal comes from that,” he said.

"We need points to get through. We need to focus on the next one. Now the moment is to get back to the Premier League. We need to stick together and fight for our lives."