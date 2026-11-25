Fernandes stars as Man Utd come from behind to beat Sporting

Sporting CP and Manchester United shared the spoils in a controversial, incident-packed 2-2 UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, extending the visitors’ unbeaten run against Portuguese opposition to 14 games.

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After a crushing 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, the Red Devils headed to Lisbon to face an in-form Sporting team that would have fancied their chances of inflicting more pain on Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

There was a nervy moment in the opening exchanges when Luis Suarez almost intercepted Senne Lammens’ clearance, while Maximiliano Araujo blazed a close-range effort over the bar.

United enjoyed more possession, and had their first opportunity when Joshua Zirkzee took Leny Yoro’s long ball in his stride before firing a shot over the bar.

However, that familiar sinking feeling surfaced once again when Lisandro Martinez was harshly penalised for a challenge on Geny Catamo and referee Szymon Marciniak pointed to the spot.

The visitors earned a reprieve when Suarez’s poor penalty was easily caught by Lammens, but the Colombian did not spurn another chance to break the deadlock from 12 yards less than three minutes later when the hosts were awarded another spot-kick.

Lammens was penalised for colliding with Suarez in the box, and the Sporting forward made no mistake from the spot on this occasion.

Amad Diallo thought he had restored parity before the break after latching onto Youri Tielemans’ through ball, but the Ivorian’s effort was controversially chalked off after an apparent foul by the Belgian on Goncalo Inacio in the build-up.

Momentum Flashscore

Perhaps buoyed by that injustice, United quickly pressed forward after the restart and were awarded a penalty themselves when Martinez was brought down by Eduardo Quaresma.

Bruno Fernandes duly accepted the gift to level the scoreline, before the former Sporting hero turned the game on its head with one of the most bizarre goals in UCL history.

The United skipper took aim from distance and the ball hit a divot in the turf before looping over Kaique Pereira, and almost completed a hat-trick moments later with a free-kick which sailed inches wide of the post.

Sporting sought a response, and Luis Guilherme missed narrowly before Sergi Altimira tried his luck with a shot that was initially spilled by Lammens before he grabbed the ball at the second attempt.

The United keeper looked far from assured, though, and he gifted the hosts an equaliser with an absolute howler, fumbling a routine cross from Ivan Fresneda and Suarez hooked the ball home with a clinical finish.

But this topsy-turvy clash took another twist when Kaique appeared to punch the ball into his own net from a Fernandes corner before the goal was overturned for a foul by Patrick Dorgu, in what was another questionable call by Marciniak.

The controversy wasn’t done yet, though, with Tielemans shown a second yellow card in stoppage time for a challenge on Altimira.

Ultimately, the points were shared in a result which leaves United winless in their last seven UCL away matches (D3, L4), but Pochettino will take plenty of encouragement from a display which shows there is still some fight left in this beleaguered squad.

Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca’s side saw their five-match winning run across all competitions come to an end, but will be relieved to earn a point after a largely lacklustre display.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

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