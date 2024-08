Plymouth boss Rooney: I want to be great

Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has made clear his career ambitions.

The Manchester United legend is determined to prove himself in management.

He said, "Before coming to Plymouth, I had a break of several months, which was good.

"It gave me time to think about what I did as a coach. It was very useful to spend time (in a similar way).

"I want to be great."