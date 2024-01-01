Rooney compliments ex-Arsenal captain Cesc: I studied your game

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney gave Cesc Fabregas a public boost yesterday.
Speaking on BBC Sport, Rooney told Cesc he studied the former Arsenal captain when moving into midfield at United.
Rooney said, "I watched Cesc, because I was dropping a bit deeper. Cesc and Robin (van Persie) had a really good relationship, so I knew that would be my role then, so I watched a lot of clips of you."
Como chief then asked Plymouth boss Rooney whether watching him helped.
Rooney replied: "Yeah it did! I think I then played a few passes, which you were known more to do for Robin to take the glory then. So I was on the other side. I was the one assisting but, yeah, I watched a lot of you."