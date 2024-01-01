Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Plymouth boss Rooney enjoys Neville swipe

Plymouth boss Rooney enjoys Neville swipe
Plymouth boss Rooney enjoys Neville swipe
Plymouth boss Rooney enjoys Neville swipeAction Plus
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney took a little dig at Gary Neville this week.

Rooney was giving a press conference as he was introduced as the new Plymouth Argyle manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former striker, who has managed Derby County, DC United, and Birmingham City in the past, spoke about his career as a coach so far.

Asked why he was already back in a job after the debacle at Birmingham, Rooney said: "Because I don't want to be the next Gary Neville!"

When asked how he convinced his wife to make the move, he joked: "I told her it was the Monaco of England!"

He added: "Every person I've met has been really welcoming.

"I've had a chat with quite a few people.

"This is my home now, this is where I'm working and living."

Mentions
League OneRooney WayneNeville GaryPlymouthBirminghamManchester UnitedDerbyDC UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
New Plymouth manager Rooney makes key staff decision
Birmingham keeper Ruddy: The pros and cons of Rooney as manager
Plymouth boss Rooney: I've learned from Birmingham sacking