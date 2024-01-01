Plymouth boss Rooney enjoys Neville swipe

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney took a little dig at Gary Neville this week.

Rooney was giving a press conference as he was introduced as the new Plymouth Argyle manager.

The former striker, who has managed Derby County, DC United, and Birmingham City in the past, spoke about his career as a coach so far.

Asked why he was already back in a job after the debacle at Birmingham, Rooney said: "Because I don't want to be the next Gary Neville!"

When asked how he convinced his wife to make the move, he joked: "I told her it was the Monaco of England!"

He added: "Every person I've met has been really welcoming.

"I've had a chat with quite a few people.

"This is my home now, this is where I'm working and living."