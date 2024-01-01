Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio

Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio
Jaden Philogene deciding his future as he looks towards the Premier League
Jaden Philogene deciding his future as he looks towards the Premier LeagueAction Plus
Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is deciding his future in the coming days before finalizing the biggest move of his career so far.

The attacker, who was sold by Aston Villa to Hull a year ago, is now looking ready for the big time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After an impressive year in the Championship, Ipswich Town, Everton, and Villa have all bid for his signature.

Per The Mirror, he must now decide where he can get the most game time next season and beyond.

Philogene has a connection to Villa, but barely played for their first team during his time at Villa Park.

He had loans at Cardiff and Stoke before he was eventually sold on to Hull for a modest fee.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePhilogene JadenHull CityAston VillaIpswichEvertonFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
Palace, Everton jump ahead of Barcelona in Philogene battle
Villa, Ipswich target Philogene joins Hull squad in Turkey
Villa move to re-sign Hull winger Philogene