Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio

Jaden Philogene deciding his future as he looks towards the Premier League

Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is deciding his future in the coming days before finalizing the biggest move of his career so far.

The attacker, who was sold by Aston Villa to Hull a year ago, is now looking ready for the big time.

After an impressive year in the Championship, Ipswich Town, Everton, and Villa have all bid for his signature.

Per The Mirror, he must now decide where he can get the most game time next season and beyond.

Philogene has a connection to Villa, but barely played for their first team during his time at Villa Park.

He had loans at Cardiff and Stoke before he was eventually sold on to Hull for a modest fee.