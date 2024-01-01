Tribal Football
Villa, Ipswich target Philogene joins Hull squad in Turkey
Young England-based talent Jaden Philogene has joined his Hull City teammates for pre-season.

The 22-year-old was first left behind by his club for their tour in Turkey this week.

However, the England Under-21 international has now re-joined the squad, as a transfer is not finalized.

Per the BBC, there is strong interest and even bids from several Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa, who sold Philogene to Hull, matched Ipswich Town's £18m offer for his signature.

However, the player is now making up his mind about whether to stay or if he moves, where to go.

