Archer says Villa squad are building relationships during USA Tour

Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer says the team are working hard on building relationships after the opening game of the club’s USA tour against Columbus Crew.

The clubs opening friendly across the pond ended in a dramatic 4-1 loss as every one of Villa’s new signings featured for the first time under manager Unai Emery.

Speaking after Saturday night’s clash, Archer spoke on how the team are trying to bond and get closer with one another:

“We’ve got new players and we need to build chemistry on the pitch.

“We need to develop those relationships and find out what each player’s strengths are.

“It’s pre-season and that’s part and parcel of it.”

The forward bagged his second goal of preseason and has explained how he wants to continue this form into the new season.

“I’m always aiming to score one or more goals and I could have had a second,” he reflected.

“I’m happy with my goal and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Archer added: “We have amazing support all around the world and it’s great to see them turn out for the game.

“Hopefully the support will continue like this for the rest of the tour.”