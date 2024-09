Peterborough due windfall from Toney's Brentford sale

Peterborough's director of football Barry Fry has confirmed they're due a windfall from Ivan Toney's move to Saudi Arabia.

Brentford have sold the England international to Al Ahli, with Peterborough due a cut of the fee.

It's understood £4m will be on it's way to the Posh as part of the sale.

Fry, before the sale, told talkSPORT: "I called Brentford every day during the week. They are tired of me calling!

"It will be like winning the lottery if they sell Ivan."