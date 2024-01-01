Brentford inform Al Ahli to go higher for Toney

Brentford have told Al Ahli to go higher for Ivan Toney.

Sky Sports says Brentford have rejected a bid from the Saudi Pro League club for the England striker in recent days.

The size of the offer has not been disclosed, but Brentford are insisting Toney will only go for a higher fee.

Toney missed Sunday's win against Crystal Palace due to the firm transfer interest arriving.

Bees manager Thomas Frank said: "I think Ivan is a top player. He has been a top player and one of our best players if not the best player for a long period of time.

"All the top players in the Premier League will one day leave the club and someone has to step up and do well."