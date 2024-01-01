Brentford striker Toney accepts massive Al Ahli contract package

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has accepted a massive contract offer from Al Ahli.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting Toney's camp have negotiated his personal terms successfully with the Saudi Pro League giants.

The Brentford striker has agreed a package of €60m over a three-year period.

According to Jacobs, the two clubs now need to reach an agreement over a fee.

Al Ahli will seek to strike terms for £20-30m, knowing both Toney and Brentford have agreed he can leave before Friday's transfer deadline.