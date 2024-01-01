REVEALED: Numbers behind Osimhen deals with Al Ahli and Chelsea collapsing

Tribal Football
Al Ahli refused to go higher for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on Friday.

TMW says Osimhen agreed a four-year deal with the Saudis worth €40m-a-season.

Al Ahli had offered €80m, but Napoli upped their asking price to €85m. However, Al Ahli refused to go higher and instead turned to Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who eventually was signed in the afternoon.

Osimhen was also offered to Chelsea, which made a contract offer worth €8m-a-year - though 50 per cent of the terms were dependent on bonuses. As such, Osimhen turned down the Blues.

At Napoli, Osimhen remains on a contract worth €11m-a-year.

