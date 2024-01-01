Perraud says he had "no relationship with" Southampton boss Martin

After leaving the club this summer, Romain Perraud has opened up on his move and thanked Southampton fans for their support.

Perraud signed for Spanish side Real Betis permanently this summer after spending 3 seasons at the club in which is he was a fan favourite.

This move has confused many after the Saints earned promotion back to the Premier League last year but the defender insists, he only has good things to say about the club.

The 26 year old spoke about his time at the club and his relationship with manager Russell Martin.

“I’m not a guy who will try and benefit from a situation. I was not here last year and Southampton had an unbelievable season.

"I had no relationship with the manager (Martin). I was not part of the promotion. I didn’t want to be here and try to benefit from the promotion.

"My time was finished and I needed to write a new book. I was at Southampton for two years and at the end of my second season, I fractured my foot against Bournemouth.

"I came back to training at the end of July and then was trying to come back into the squad. A new manager was here and he brought in a new full-back from Swansea.

"I thought it was a signal that the club didn’t want me and it was time to change direction,"

Perraud spoke more about how he loved his time at the club and moves on without any remorse.

“It was the best option possible. I only think good things about Southampton because my time there was unbelievable.

"It was a kind and happy relationship, so I followed the team throughout last season, watching their style, how they played and, of course, that match at Wembley.

"I could leave knowing Southampton was back where it belonged."