DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Southampton wing-back Perraud

Real Betis have signed Southampton wing-back Romain Perraud.

Perraud touched down in Seville on Monday and passed his Betis medical ahead of signing his contract.

Betis have paid €3.5m for Perraud's transfer, with the Frenchman signing a deal to 2029.

Perraud spent last season on-loan at Nice from Saints.

His arrival eases a headache for Betis sports chief Manu Fajardo, with concerns persisting over their left-back options.