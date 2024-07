Real Betis medical today for Southampton wing-back Perraud

Real Betis are closing a deal for Southampton wing-back Romain Perraud today.

The Frenchman is due in Seville on Monday ahead of taking a Betis medical and signing forms.

Advertisement Advertisement

Perraud will join Betis for a €3.5m fee.

The left-back arrives as fellow left-backs Abner departs for Olympique Lyon and Juan Miranda's contract runs down this month.

Perraud has been with Southampton since 2021.