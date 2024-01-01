Real Betis signing Perraud posts farewell to Southampton

Real Betis signing Romain Perraud has posted his farewell to Southampton fans.

Perraud signed for Betis on Monday in a €3.5m move from Saints.

Perraud posted to social media: "Saints fans, I’m not used to communicating too much but it’s important for me to tell you a few words.

"It was a huge honour to have fought for the badge during my time here. Always tried to give the best of myself without cheating despite ups and downs.

"But after all, the institution is above everything. This wonderful club is back where it belongs. You deserve to continue to experience great emotions.

"With the greatest of respect, thank you for everything. All the best. Encore merci, au revoir."