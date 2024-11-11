Pereira becomes Sporting manager as Amorim lands in Manchester

Sporting CP have appointed their B team head coach Joao Pereira as the replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The young coach has left the Portuguese giants for Manchester United, starting his work at Old Trafford this week.

Amorim departs after a dramatic 4-2 win over Braga, achieved after coming from 0-2 down at half-time.

Carlos Fernandes, Adélio Cândido, Emanuel Ferro, Jorge Vital and Carlos Barreira are all leaving along with Amorim.

They will be joining him at United, which means that the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake are likely to lose their jobs.

Van Nistelrooy had been the United interim head coach after the sacking of Erik ten Hag.