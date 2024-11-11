Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Pereira becomes Sporting manager as Amorim lands in Manchester

Ansser Sadiq
Pereira becomes Sporting manager as Amorim lands in Manchester
Pereira becomes Sporting manager as Amorim lands in ManchesterTribal Football
Sporting CP have appointed their B team head coach Joao Pereira as the replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The young coach has left the Portuguese giants for Manchester United, starting his work at Old Trafford this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amorim departs after a dramatic 4-2 win over Braga, achieved after coming from 0-2 down at half-time.

Carlos Fernandes, Adélio Cândido, Emanuel Ferro, Jorge Vital and Carlos Barreira are all leaving along with Amorim.

They will be joining him at United, which means that the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake are likely to lose their jobs.

Van Nistelrooy had been the United interim head coach after the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Mentions
Amorim RubenPereira Joaovan Nistelrooy RuudManchester UnitedSporting LisbonBragaPremier LeagueLiga Portugal
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!
Man Utd boss Amorim: I leave Sporting CP with clear conscience
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd