Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd

Rúben Amorim oversaw his last match as Sporting CP coach on Sunday before heading to Manchester United, where he is due to be presented this Monday.

As well as the head coach, the lions are also losing six other members of staff, as Tribalfootball.com partners Flashscore has learnt that Eduardo Rosalino, Sporting's analyst, is also leaving for England.

Rosalino, 39, had been with Sporting since 2013/2014, when he arrived from the Sporting Algés Academy School.

He started out in the B team in 2013/2014, before taking on the role of analyst in the first team, where he has been since 2014/2015. Now, Flashscore understands, he is leaving the lions for Manchester United.

In addition to Eduardo Rosalino, Rúben Amorim is also taking his assistants, Carlos Fernandes, Adélio Cândido and Emanuel Ferro, who was already at Alvalade, as well as goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira.

Emanuel Ferro turns out to be the most surprising name, as he was a Sporting assistant who had been at Alvalade since 2015 and had worked with various youth teams, totalling nine years at Alvalade.

Carlos Fernandes and Adélio Cândido are Ruben Amorim's assistants, who have been with him since Casa Pia, while Jorge Vital worked with the coach at SC Braga and then joined him at Sporting, teaming up with Tiago, one of those who remains in João Pereira's new coaching team, as well as physical trainer Gonçalo Álvaro.

Carlos Fernandes' farewell message

This Sunday, after the 4-2 win in Braga, Amorim's assistant Carlos Fernandes left a farewell message on social media.

"The adventure that changed my life... So many moments that I will treasure forever. There is no other feeling than eternal gratitude towards those who helped us create something so special: players for whom there are no words, colleagues who became friends and all those who always supported. THANK YOU!!!" said Carlos Fernandes.