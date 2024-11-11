Man Utd boss Amorim: I leave Sporting CP with clear conscience

Ruben Amorim says he leaves Sporting CP for Manchester United in the best way he could.

Amorim takes charge of United today, leaving Sporting top of the Primeira table.

Advertisement Advertisement

After victory over Braga, he said on Sunday: "From tomorrow I will think about Manchester United.

"It's difficult to sum it all up right now. It's been an incredible adventure. I always felt like I was completely sure, but at many moments I had some doubts. Many people helped me.

"I lived in a very particular context, it was difficult when we arrived, but I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here elsewhere, then there are other places with different exposure and pressure, I did what I could, with stubbornness, but I always thought about the team."

Amorim added, "I can say with a clear conscience that the team has always been in first place. This time, apart from the mistake at the end of last season, this was the only time I thought about it... I had to do it. So, I regret this decision in the middle of the season, but I felt that it was my time and that we had to continue the best start ever and there is a lot to do."