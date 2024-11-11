Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Man Utd boss Amorim: I leave Sporting CP with clear conscience

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim: I leave Sporting CP with clear conscience
Man Utd boss Amorim: I leave Sporting CP with clear conscienceTribalfootball
Ruben Amorim says he leaves Sporting CP for Manchester United in the best way he could.

Amorim takes charge of United today, leaving Sporting top of the Primeira table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After victory over Braga, he said on Sunday: "From tomorrow I will think about Manchester United. 

"It's difficult to sum it all up right now. It's been an incredible adventure. I always felt like I was completely sure, but at many moments I had some doubts. Many people helped me.

"I lived in a very particular context, it was difficult when we arrived, but I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here elsewhere, then there are other places with different exposure and pressure, I did what I could, with stubbornness, but I always thought about the team."

Amorim added, "I can say with a clear conscience that the team has always been in first place. This time, apart from the mistake at the end of last season, this was the only time I thought about it... I had to do it. So, I regret this decision in the middle of the season, but I felt that it was my time and that we had to continue the best start ever and there is a lot to do."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedSporting Lisbon
Related Articles
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Stay or go? Why Ruud's future shouldn't be a debate for new Man Utd manager Amorim