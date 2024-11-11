Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits his name has long been pronounced wrong.

Amorim leaves Sporting CP for United today after leading his former club to one final victory on Sunday against Braga.

Asked about his name, Amorim revealed: "It's a strange feeling to speak knowing that I won't be coming back here as Sporting's coach."

Then he was asked about the curiosity over his name, which is Ruben and not Rùben.

"The accent on my name? There isn't one: they wrote it like that when I went to Qatar the first time (to Al-Wakrah Sports Club, as a footballer) and I let them do it!"

