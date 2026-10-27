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Paris Saint-Germain turn to Chelsea ace following devastating Kvaratskhelia blowREUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea winger Estevao on loan to replace injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia, 25, is out for the rest of the season after picking up a devastating ACL injury in PSG’s 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona.

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Youngsters Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts stepped up for the 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon on Monday (October 26), but Luis Enrique wants more fire power.

According to Foot01, Enrique is keen on signing Chelsea’s Estevao on loan in order to help replace the talismanic Georgian.

Estevao has struggled for minutes under Xabi Alonso so far this season and is yet to start a single Premier League game.

It’s understood that Chelsea have absolutely no intention of letting the 19-year-old leave, however, and still believe he has the potential be one of the best in the world.

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