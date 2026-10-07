Chelsea defender Gusto weighs up future ahead of January

Malo Gusto could become more readily available when the January transfer window opens as questions grow over his role for club and country.

There is a feeling that Gusto’s value is being re-evaluated after a summer in which Chelsea were looking for around £75m to consider letting him leave.

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That figure proved too high for the clubs showing the strongest interest, with Manchester City particularly keen before deciding the price did not make sense. Liverpool were also linked with a late loan move before deadline, but Chelsea only wanted a permanent transfer or commitment to buy.

Gusto stayed at Stamford Bridge, but his situation remains one to watch.

The 23-year-old would prefer to get his career back on track at Chelsea and establish himself as an important part of the next phase under Xabi Alonso.

But there is now an acceptance that, if that does not happen, he will be keen to find somewhere that gives him the status and responsibility he feels he needs.

He has three Premier League starts this season, so he has certainly not been cast aside, but January could still become significant.

Chelsea's defensive solidity has been questioned since Xabi Alonso's arrival and new France coach Zinedine Zidane left Gusto out of their latest squad, with concerns over his reliability reportedly part of the thinking.

Gusto has now been left with something to prove at club level if he wants to jump back into the international picture.

There remains interest around him, with Atletico Madrid having explored a move and Bayern Munich, Juventus, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain previously linked.

Manchester City’s future position is harder to predict given the uncertainty surrounding their Premier League charges.

Chelsea will now consider his future role. They could continue trying to find the right environment for Gusto to shine, or recognise that a move may be best for all parties.