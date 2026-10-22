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PSG plotting surprise €50 million move to replace injured Kvaratskhelia

PSG plotting surprise €50 million move to replace injured Kvaratskhelia
PSG plotting surprise €50 million move to replace injured KvaratskheliaREUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to turn to the transfer window following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's devastating ACL injury.

Kvaratskhelia is expected to miss the rest of the season for PSG after tearing his ACL in their 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday (October 20).

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The Georgian has been key to the club’s two consecutive Champions League triumphs, but that doesn’t make him irreplaceable.

According to GOAL, Luis Enrique’s side are ready to dip their feet in the transfer window to help mitigate Kvaratskhelia’s absence in January.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza is the man they’re looking to sign, and PSG are willing to part ways with €50m to make it happen.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Leverkusen so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in his nine games.

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