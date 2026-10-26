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Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games
Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid gamesREUTERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly made a decision on a potential return to Liverpool with minutes at Real Madrid limited.

The 28-year-old left boyhood club Liverpool for the bright lights of Real Madrid last summer in one of the more controversial transfer sagas in some time.

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It’s not exactly gone to plan for Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital, however, making just six LaLiga appearances so far this season, starting three

Per TeamTalk, Liverpool are interested in bringing the England international back to the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has dismissed that, however.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “No, not in January.

“What he’s feeling right now is ‘Okay, it’s not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time’. That’s how he’s taking the whole thing.

“But there are two ahead of him in the same position (Valverde and Dumfries) and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He’s certainly third it seems.

“But he’s not down, he’s been told by Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment.

“It’s been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

“But in any case, he’s got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he’s got no intention of leaving.”

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