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Chelsea in 'advanced talks' to sign another Strasbourg wonderkid

Chelsea in 'advanced talks' to sign another Strasbourg wonderkid
Chelsea in 'advanced talks' to sign another Strasbourg wonderkidREUTERS

Chelsea are reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign yet another young player from sister club Strasbourg.

An incredible 14 players have moved between Chelsea and Strasbourg since the Ligue 1 side came under the BlueCo umbrella.

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Chelsea signed Valentin Barco and Emanuel Emegha from them over the summer, and now they’ve got their eye on yet another one of their youngsters.

According to journalist Ekrem Kunor, Chelsea are now in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Moroccan winger Gessime Yassine, 20.

Yassine has been a real bright spark for Strasbourg so far this season, with two goals and two assits in his seven games across all competitions.

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