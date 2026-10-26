Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred 'choice' to replace under pressure Michael Carrick at Manchester United has reportedly been revealed.

Just months after guiding his former club back to the Champions League Carrick, 45, is under immense pressure with Man United sitting down in 16th.

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Man United’s heavy 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday (October 25) felt like the final nail in Carrick’s career at the club.

Reports are starting to emerge regarding who could take over from Carrick, with the likes of Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, and Eddie Howe all linked.

According to The Sun (via Manchester Evening News), part owner Ratcliffe would prefer to have a home-grown manager at the helm, so is leaning towards hiring Howe.

Howe had initially intended to take a sabbatical following his departure from St James’ Park in the summer, but the lure of the Man United job could prove too tempting.

His current status as a free agent is also a big positive in Ratcliffe’s eyes.