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Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal
Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and YamalREUTERS

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe will reportedly attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony as he aims to make history.

England captain Harry Kane is the favourite to be named Ballon d’Or winner on Monday after finishing last season with 61 goals and seven assists in all competitions, as well as three trophies, including the Bundesliga.

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Bookies put Lamine Yamal behind Kane after the Barcelona teenager helped Spain to the World Cup and Barcelona to two trophies, including the La Liga title.

Mbappe is in the conversation alongside Kane and Yamal as the France star bagged 42 goals in 44 games for Real Madrid. This included 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup, winning the Golden Boot and 25 La Liga goals, making him the league's top scorer.

As confirmed in a report by RMC Sport, Mbappe will be attending the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London tomorrow in hopes of lifting the award.

However, after a trophyless campaign with both France and Madrid, his chances of beating either Yamal or Kane are very low.

Mbappe said “There wasn't anyone better than me last season" and that said he hopes to dedicate the 2026 Ballon d’Or to Africa if he wins it, in what many have said is an obvious plea to secure more votes before the ceremony.

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