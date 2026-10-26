Harry Kane beats Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to 2026 Ballon d'Or

England captain Harry Kane was awarded the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London on Monday, beating Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Spain's Lamine Yamal.

The Bayern Munich striker became the first Englishman in 25 years to lift the award, following Michael Owen in 2001.

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Kane scored 73 goals for club and country over the year, propelling the German giants to a league and cup double and England to the World Cup semi-finals.

"Wow! I am almost speechless," said the 33-year-old. "Being here in London has made it extra special (...) a good omen for me tonight. Thank you to everyone who voted for me (...) it was tough this year.

"Some world-class players in the room tonight. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight."

Earlier, Spain's Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or and Yamal was named men's Young Talent of the Year.

More to follow...