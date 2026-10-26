Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Mourinho masterclass ends Barca run in Real Madrid statement win

Man United ready to block JJ Gabriel exit move

Nico Williams reveals why he snubbed Arsenal, Barca and PSG

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Christo Popov completes fairytale to win French Open and take over world No. 1 ranking

How Mourinho's masterclass ruined Barca's run and handed Real Madrid statement win

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

Harry Kane beats Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to 2026 Ballon d'Or

England captain Harry Kane wins the 2026 Ballon d'Or
England captain Harry Kane wins the 2026 Ballon d'OrKin Cheung / ČTK / AP

England captain Harry Kane was awarded the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London on Monday, beating Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Spain's Lamine Yamal.

The Bayern Munich striker became the first Englishman in 25 years to lift the award, following Michael Owen in 2001.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country over the year, propelling the German giants to a league and cup double and England to the World Cup semi-finals.

"Wow! I am almost speechless," said the 33-year-old. "Being here in London has made it extra special (...) a good omen for me tonight. Thank you to everyone who voted for me (...) it was tough this year.

"Some world-class players in the room tonight. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight."

Earlier, Spain's Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or and Yamal was named men's Young Talent of the Year.

More to follow...

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Harry KaneEnglandBayern MunichLamine YamalKylian MbappeMichael OwenAlexia Putellas

Related Articles

Ballon d'Or 2026 - Where to watch, favourites, past winners and records

England and Bayern Munich star Kane favourite to beat Mbappe to 2026 Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal