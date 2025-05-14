Parents of Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz in England for Man City talks

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
The parents of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz met with Manchester City officials on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail says Wirtz's  parents, Hans and Karin, were in Manchester yesterday for talks with City directors.

Wirtz is also a target for Bayern Munich and is said to have reduced his choice of destinations between the two giants.

It's been suggested Hans favours a move to Bayern, while Karin believes he should stay in Leverkusen for another year.

At City, they see Wirtz as a natural successor for departing legend Kevin de Bruyne.

Wirtz has 16 goals and 15 assists in 44 matches for Leverkusen this season.

