Man City reach €100m Florian Wirtz agreement with Bayer Leverkusen

Man City have reportedly reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The 22-year-old is said to be Man City’s priority target as they seek to replace Kevin de Bruyne who is set to leave once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich remain the favourites to sign Wirtz, but Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t wasting any time in their pursuit.

According to Sky Sports, City have reached an agreement with the dethroned Bundesliga Champions over a €100 million move.

Bayern would be forced to pay an extra €50 million because they’re a direct competitor but Wirtz’s preference is understood to be remaining in Germany.

Real Madrid are also interested in the attacking midfielder with Xabi Alonso expected to take over from Carlo Ancelotti soon.