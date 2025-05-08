Man City target Wirtz opens up on his future: It appeals to me to leave my comfort zone

Leverkusen star Wirtz opens up on his future: It appeals to me to leave my comfort zone

Bayer Leverkusen winger Florian Wirtz has revealed that he would like to step out of his comfort zone amid reports of Manchester City interest.

Wirtz has made 29 appearances for Germany, scoring six times as he continues to prove himself as one of Europe’s best young talents. Wirtz is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market heading into the summer window and reports have suggested that manager Pep Guardiola wants to bring him into his project at City.

However, there is interest from both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid which has led to many questions surrounding the 22 year old’s future which does not look to be at Leverkusen next season. The youngster broke the silence in an interview with Sports Illustrated Deutschland in which he said a move to get out of his comfort zone is likely.

"I’m pretty lucky that I have so many excellent clubs right on my doorstep and that I can now play for one of the best clubs in Germany and Europe.

"I have a lot of respect for the lads here in Leverkusen who come from South America or Africa, for example, and leave their families and surroundings behind for their careers.

"It definitely appeals to me to leave my comfort zone at some point and experience something new," he admits for the first time, adding: "I know football locker rooms well enough and I’m convinced that I would quickly settle in wherever I go."

Manchester City, who have been long-term admirers but with Bayern and Madrid both keen to snap him up it’s clear that the German international has his pick of several top European sides over the next few months as the transfer sage continues.