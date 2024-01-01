Paolo Tramezzani exclusive: Euros review - Italy, Croatia & Albania; my thoughts on "future great" Calafiori at Arsenal

Currently in his first preseason with NK Istra, Paolo Tramezzani took time away from his schedule to look back at the Euros with Tribalfootball.com.

The former Inter Milan and Atalanta was happy to review the Azzurri's campaign in Germany, while also touching on Croatia's performance and that of Albania, where he spent time as No2 to national team coach Gianni de Biasi.

Now entering his thirteenth year in coaching, Tramezzani also was keen to discuss the different tactical approaches he saw during the tournament.

There's been a lot of criticism since Italy's early exit from the Euros; what did you make of the campaign - and Luciano Spalletti's performance?

“I think that Luciano tried to work by making all the players feel part of the team; he gave an opportunity to all. Regarding the results and performances in the Euros, I think every one of the players and staff has the responsibility for not performing as we should have done.

"My opinion is that the Italian national team that competed in the tournament was not as competitive as the other big national teams. We don’t have those big names or star players as we had in the past, both in terms of quality and character in the leadership role. I think these are the things that our national team has missed in this tournament.”

What about these calls for Spalletti to be sacked...?

“Yes, I have seen and heard the debate regarding Luciano, and I don’t agree at all with the comments that he should leave after the Euros performances. For me, he is a great coach and has shown that everywhere. On the other hand, it’s clear that working as a club manager and a national team manager is completely different, and I think he just needs time, and I am sure he will do a great job as the manager of our national team.”

You're now in Croatia with Istra, how did their campaign go down across the country?

“I think that the Croatian national team has had an amazing journey in the last couple of years and has achieved great results. Of course, this tournament and the performances in it weren’t as positive as they hoped in the beginning, and many people in Croatia think this happened due to the generational change of players that the team is undergoing.

"A lot of important players aren’t young anymore, and they are expecting the young players to step in and take this national team forward. And I am sure that in the future, we will see Croatia back at the levels of the last couple of years because in the country there are many very good young players, and they will play an important role in the national team.”

Of course we need to mention Albania after your time with De Biasi - can they be proud of their Euros run?

“The performances of the team were very good, all the players gave 100%, and I am sure they made all the Albanian fans and Albanian people proud all over the world. The team played good football with great courage against three very strong teams.

"I think that the Albanian national team came out of this experience even stronger and with greater courage and belief in their abilities. I was amazed by the fans and the atmosphere they created not only in the stadiums but also in the streets. It was fantastic. Despite knowing them very well and the Albanian fans always being there, this time was something really special.”

Who caught your eye from Sylvinho's team?

“There were different Albanian players who played well and caught the eye of analysts and fans, starting with (Armando) Broja and (Arber) Hoxha, the attacker from Dinamo Zagreb. I think these players are ready, and I can see them adapting very well in Serie A.”

What about as a top-line coach? Did anything stand out to tactically during the Euros?

“The most interesting things that I noticed as a coach in this tournament were, firstly, the different ways of interpreting the game by the teams. Of course, Spain plays total football; they play very well, and I like how they go directly into attack, how they press to win the ball, their effectiveness in counter-attacks, and creating dangerous chances.

"I also liked Austria very much; they played a similar style of football to Atalanta. I liked how they were defending, how they maintained balance, and how they always had a clear philosophy in their heads.

"Another interesting team for me was Slovakia because they were very dynamic, the players were active all the time, and their system of play was fluid.”

Turning to the club game; two years in England with Tottenham, what have you made of Ange Postecoglou's impact there?

“I really like him as a coach. He had a fantastic season last year, especially considering it was his first year in the Premier League, and I am sure he can bring great success to Tottenham. He can handle the group very well, and his teams always play an attacking style of football. For me, he is the right manager for that type of league.”

And nearby we're about see an Italian defender sign with Arsenal. Are you a fan of Riccardo Calafiori?

“Calafiori is a fantastic player, very talented, and with great qualities. In the recent period, he has changed position and now plays as a central defender. He is a modern player, and I think the comparison with Sergio Ramos is valid.

"I really like how he is always punctual in his movement, how he presses and stays close to his opponent, how he takes part in the actions of his team, how he is not afraid in different situations of the game but is always ready. I think he will be one of the greatest defenders in the modern football world.”

You've coached Sion and Lugano in Switzerland. What can you tell us about Bologna's Dan Ndoye - especially with those Inter Milan and Manchester United rumours swirling about?

“I met Ndoye for the first time when he was at Basel, and I was at Lugano, and I was impressed even then by his qualities and the way he played. He had a very good season at Bologna; he is a very good player, very dynamic, and very good in 1vs1 situations.

"He is an attacking player who always enters the area and is a dangerous player. For me, he is ready to play in top teams.”

Returning to Croatia, is Luka Sucic, of RB Salzburg, ready to replace Luka Modric in the national team?

“Sucić is a very good player, very strong, and of course, replacing Modrić is not easy, but in my opinion, Sucić has all the qualities to build a great future and a great career for himself and also for the national team.

“In the Croatian league, there are many young talented players, and I think that here in this league, they have the chance to show themselves, get better, and learn every day.”

Speaking of which, before we sign off, how have you found your time with NK Istra?

“My experience here at Istra is going very well. Since I arrived here in February of last year, we have had a beautiful journey. We have played an attacking style of play and given opportunities to the different young talented players that are here. The objective of this club is to raise young players, and this is work that I really like to do.

"I feel very happy here, and we will try to have a good season because the desire and willingness to work hard and try to improve exist here.”