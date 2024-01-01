Roma jump into fee row over Calafiori's Arsenal move

AS Roma are demanding a cut of Riccardo Calafiori's fee from Arsenal.

Bologna are selling the defender to the Gunners for €40m plus €5m in bonuses.

However, Basel will be due 50 per cent of that fee thanks to a sell-on clause in their original sale to Bologna.

But the cuts don't end there, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Roma will be due 40 per cent of Basel's fee courtesy of their own sell-on clause.

The Giallarossi had sold Calafiori to the Swiss for €4m plus 40 per cent of a sell-on fee.

Basel have already paid Roma €1.6m, but the Italians are demanding an extra €8m from this latest sale. For the moment, the Swiss are yet to respond.