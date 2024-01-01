CLOSER! Arsenal and Calafiori waiting on Basel agreement

Arsenal and Riccardo Calafiori are waiting on Basel ahead of his arrival being rubberstamped.
Terms with Bologna have now been settled, with the Italians now just needing to finalise a method of payment with Calafiori's former club Basel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Arsenal and Bologna have reached an agreement for Riccardo Calafiori, after breakthrough revealed earlier!
"Understand fee is €40m plus €5m add-ons and sell-on clause.
"Final step needed: Basel and Bologna to agree 50% sell-on payment terms, then… here we go!"