Palace youngster set to go on loan to Oxford in a bid to get more game time

Crystal Palace are ironing out the final details before sending out Malcolm Ebiowei on loan.
The 20-year-old winger did not travel with his teammates to the United States for preseason.
He is instead lining up a move to Oxford United, according to the Evening Standard.
The source outlines that the club want to see the ex-England youth star get more game time.
He is still one that Palace believe can be a star in the Premier League, but he needs to play more often.
Ebiowei signed for Palace in 2022 when he was offloaded by former club Derby County.