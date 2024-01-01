Palace youngster set to go on loan to Oxford in a bid to get more game time

Crystal Palace are ironing out the final details before sending out Malcolm Ebiowei on loan.

The 20-year-old winger did not travel with his teammates to the United States for preseason.

He is instead lining up a move to Oxford United, according to the Evening Standard.

The source outlines that the club want to see the ex-England youth star get more game time.

He is still one that Palace believe can be a star in the Premier League, but he needs to play more often.

Ebiowei signed for Palace in 2022 when he was offloaded by former club Derby County.