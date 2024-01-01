Ozoh set to go on loan to League One side in HUGE move

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh will spend the season at Derby County.

The youngster has put pen to paper on a season long loan deal to get regular first team football.

Ozoh, who has played for England Under-18s despite being born in Spain, is highly rated at Palace.

"I felt like this was the best place to kick-start my career," Ozoh told Derby's website.

"I played a couple of games last season and was on the bench a bit too. 

“But that can get a bit frustrating, so I thought I should go out and get some games. So, I’m really happy to be here."

