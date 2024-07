Palace prepare move for Plymouth keeper Cooper

Plymouth’s highly-rated goalkeeper Michael Cooper is interesting Crystal Palace.

The Sun says Palace see Cooper as a potential replacement for Sam Johnstone.

The England keeper is set to move as he is regarded only as second-choice at Palace behind Dean Henderson.

Should Johnstone depart, Palace will make a bid for Cooper.

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney will be reluctant to lose Cooper, though they will sell for £3m or higher.