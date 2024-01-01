DONE DEAL: Stockport swoop for Crystal Palace defender Adaramola

Stockport County have swooped for Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola.

He moves to the Hatters on a season-long loan.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Tayo to the Club. Again, he’s another player who has been on our radar for some time now, as his profile is one that we really feel suits our style and what we require from our full-backs and wing-backs.

“His intent to be positive and run forward with pace will undoubtedly benefit us and he has the athleticism to do this over extended periods. In watching him, we feel he’s really grown up and developed over the last twelve months and we’re positive that he’ll not only have a big impact on League 1, but also on our team. We are all looking forward to working with him and improving him over his time with us.”

Stockport director of football, Simon Wilson said: “Tayo is a player that we have tracked for a while now, and we have had to fight off a lot of competition to bring him to the Club.

“He brings great athleticism and speed to our group and shows all the attributes needed to be a dangerous player in this division. I think he’ll fit in well with the way we are building this group and expect him to enjoy playing in this team.

"We look forward to watching his development in his time with us and thank Crystal Palace for their co-operation.”