Palace rescue draw after late equaliser against Charlton

Crystal Palace salvaged a draw against Charlton Athletic in their preseason friendly which showed off plenty of young talent.

Despite having 65% of possession Palace struggled against Charlton in their preseason friendly as many players looked either to impress the manager or warm up their legs ahead of the new season.

The game started slow with Palace controlling the ball until Charlton’s veteran striker Chuks Aneke’s right footed shot from outside the box slammed into the top right corner leaving the Palace keeper rooted to the spot.

Throughout the game Palace had 4 times as many shots as the League One side with their 12 strikes compared to just 3 from Charlton with just one third of them being on target which is very poor for a Premier League side.

Eventually one of these shots did pay off as 21-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi right footed shot from the centre of the box found the bottom left corner in the 90th minute saving Palace from what have been a slight preseason embarrassment.

Prominent youngsters were scattered throughout the squad with the likes of Tyrick Mitchell, Tayo Adaramola, Naouirou Ahamada and David Ozoh all putting in impressive performances that could earn them some minutes in the first team this season.

New signings Daichi Kamada, Chadi Riad, Malcolm Ebiowei all featured during the game with Palace manager Oliver Glasner keen to see how they adapt to not just English football but also his tactics and style of play.

The Eagles face Crawley Town next on their Preseason tour before heading to America to face the likes of West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.