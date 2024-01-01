DONE DEAL: Bournemouth youngster Dacosta Gonzalez joins Crawley

Bournemouth youngster Michael Dacosta Gonzalez has signed on loan with a lower league club.

The winger will be playing for Crawley Town until the end of the 2024/2025 season.

The 19-year-old has signed a new deal with Bournemouth that runs until 2027, and will now stake a claim for a first team spot at the League One club.

Crawley are back in the third tear of English football after emerging out of League Two last term.

Signings such as Gonzalez may prove essential in their battle to avoid going straight back down.