Southampton make offer for Palace winger Rak-Sakyi
Crystal Palace are said to have rejected an offer from Southampton for one of their fringe players.

The Saints were aiming to   take Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan for the coming season.However, Evening Standard states that Palace have turned down the proposal.

Southampton wanted to do the deal in a way that would include a buy option or obligation.

The issue is that Palace believes in the player’s ability and sees him as a future first teamer.

He will be loaned out this summer, but the young winger is one Palace want to keep in the long-term.

