Murillo reveals rival Prem offers before agreeing Forest deal

Forest's Murillo has revealed he was approached by other Premier League clubs before he signed for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest defender Murrilo has been attracting summer window interest in recent weeks and now he has revealed what could have been.

The Brazilian joined the Reds from Corinthians just 12 months ago and went on to have an impressive first season in English football.

He has described it as “living a dream” but his form has led to a string of teams eyeing up a move for the centre-back this summer with Murillo has saying himself that his future on Trentside is still uncertain.

“When things are good, we get used to them very quickly. I knew the responsibility I was taking on because it has always been my dream to play in the Premier League. Ever since I had the first contact, when there were these inquiries from clubs in England, I was very happy.”

On the Premier League clubs who had expressed an interest, Murillo added: “It was Nottingham… Crystal Palace had also been interested. They weren’t big clubs, like that. I think Wolverhampton. Teams like that.”