Palace (plus two more) offered chance to ferry Zaha away from Galatasaray

Galatasaray are willing to sell Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Mirror says Galatasaray may push to sell Zaha due to the winger's high salary.

And there is fresh interest in the 31-year-old from the Premier League.

Former club Crystal Palace are keen – as are West Ham and Wolverhampton .

What Zaha's own attitude towards the future is, however, unclear.

He has a contract with Galatasaray that runs until the summer of 2026.