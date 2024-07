Galatasaray release salary of Ziyech

Galatasaray have released the salary Hakim Ziyech will earn next season.

It's been confirmed Galatasaray have signed Ziyech permanently from Chelsea after last season's loan.

The Morocco midfielder has penned a 12 month contract.

Ziyech, announced Gala, will earn €2.85m for the year next season.

The attacker had an injury-plagued campaign with Gala, but there is hope he will find consistency next term if he gets free from such setbacks.