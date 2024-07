West Ham preparing bid for Lyon defender O'Brien

West Ham are preparing a bid for Lyon defender Jake O'Brien.

The former Crystal Palace youth teamer has established his senior career with OL.

Foot Mercato says he could yet make a return to England this summer.

O'Brien has a deal to 2027 with OL, but can be signed for an asking price of €12m.

West Ham are turning to O'Brien after being priced out of a move for Wolves captain Max Kilman.