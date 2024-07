DONE DEAL: Galatasaray sign Chelsea attacker Ziyech

Galatasaray have signed Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech.

The Morocco international ends his time with Chelsea after four years.

Ziyech originally signed for Chelsea in 2020 from Ajax and went onto help them win the Champions League.

He had been on-loan with Galatasaray this past season.

Ziyech joins Gala on a deal to 2025 with the option for another year.