Barcelona table offer for Hull winger Philogene

Barcelona have made an offer for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene.

The former Aston Villa trainee is expected to leave Hull this summer with interest arriving from across Europe.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Been told the interest of FC Barcelona in Jaden Philogene is very concrete now!

"FC Barcelona have submitted an offical offer to Hull City!

"One year loan with an obligation to buy (which is tied to certain conditions such as playing time) in 2025 of around €20-23m!

"Contract of the 22 y/o talented winger is valid until 2026. Barcelona have analysed him in detail."