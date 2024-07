Barcelona eyeing shock move for Hull winger Philogene

Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is being linked with a shock move to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Aston Villa academy and shone in the Championship last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Relevo, there are already talks about Barca securing Philogene on an initial loan.

The Catalan giants would then have an option to buy him if he impresses in 2024/2025.

Whether such a deal is beneficial to Hull is not yet clear, as they would lose Philogene’s services for the year.